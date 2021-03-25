Central Florida to see stretch of 90s; no rain in sight

photo
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be approaching record-high temperatures for the next couple of days across Central Florida.

Expect a high in the low 90s Thursday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 79. The record high is 95, set in 1907.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

We will approach the mid-90s on Friday.

Expect highs in the low 90s through the weekend.

By next week, we do see temperatures moderate into the mid-80s behind a weak boundary.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit stands at 4.18 inches.

