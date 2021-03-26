Crank up the AC: 90s linger through weekend in Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be approaching record highs through the weekend across Central Florida.

Expect a high of 92 Friday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 79. The record high s 94, set in 1907.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain doesn’t enter the Orlando-area forecast until the middle of next week.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.30 inches in 2021.

High temperatures dip to the 80s on Monday.

