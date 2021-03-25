Brush fire sending smoke into Orange, Brevard counties

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – A small brush fire in Christmas is sending smoke throughout Central Florida Thursday evening.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the brush fire before 5 p.m. along North Fort Christmas Road. The blaze is about 4 to 5 acres with a few spot fires, according to fire rescue.

Fire rescue officials said initially there were two structures close by but those are no longer considered to be in danger.

Ft Christmas Fire, 60% contained @ 5 acres. Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/FGAS77e3vP — FFS Orlando (@FFS_Orlando) March 25, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Chase helicopter is assisting fire rescue to keep an eye on the brush fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, so far.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is 60% contained as of 5:45 p.m.

Temperatures across Central Florida reached into the 90s for the first time this spring and dry conditions are ripe for creating conditions favorable for brush fires. Most of Florida will be at a moderate risk of fire danger by Thursday, according to the FFS fire danger index.

Earlier in the day, another brush fire in Palm Bay was quickly contained by the Florida Forest Service.