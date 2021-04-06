Central Florida is currently ‘abnormally dry,’ inching closer to drought conditions

Central Florida is starting to really need rain.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The high in Orlando maxed out at 80 degrees on Tuesday. This is only 1 degree below the normal for this date.

Tuesday night, the cool weather continues with a clear sky and a low of 57 degrees.

For Wednesday, the heat and the dry air continue.

Look for a high on Wednesday to jump all the way to 87 degrees.

The sea breezes will collide late in the day, just like they do in the summer, but there will be no rain because of the dry air.

Central Florida is starting to really need rain. The Orlando International Airport had no rain for six days and is 4.23″ below the normal average since Jan 1.

Sooooooo...how are YOU feeling with all this pollen? pic.twitter.com/LQfVbImUFP — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) April 6, 2021

All of Central Florida is currently “Abnormally Dry.” Central Florida is inching closer to drought conditions with each passing day.

Meanwhile, the heat continues to build, and the plants and flowers continue to bloom.

The allergy cast is high through the weekend.

The daytime highs will also be well above normal Thursday and Friday.

Look for some areas to make it to 90 degrees again as the high in Orlando is set to hit 89 on Thursday.

There is no mention of rain until the weekend.