Rain to return to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big changes are about to happen in Central Florida weather.

There will be heat, a fire threat, and some rain.

Friday night was near perfection with a clear to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures dropping through the 70s.

Saturday will be a very warm day with a high of 90 degrees at the Orlando International Airport. The day will be very windy with winds blowing in from the southeast with gusts up to 25 mph.

The heat, the dry air, and the wind will make Saturday a sensitive fire weather day. A fire weather watch will be in place across most inland areas of Central Florida all day on Saturday.

By the afternoon on Saturday, a few showers may develop in the afternoon. Rain chances are set at only 20% for Saturday.

That all changes Sunday. By sunrise Sunday morning, a line of showers with the cold front marches into Central Florida. The leading edge of the showers will be arriving in Orlando by 9 A.M. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could ramp up to severe thunderstorm levels.

The showers will be east of Orlando by 11 a.m. and into Southern Osceola and Brevard counties by noon.

After the showers and front pass, the high for Sunday will be only 78.