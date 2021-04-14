Another sunny, warm day on tap in Central Florida, but changes are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect lots of heat across Central Florida on Wednesday.

We will see a few clouds, but no rain, and a high near 90 in Orlando. The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday and into the weekend. Some storms could be strong heading into the end of the week.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday before dipping into the low 80s from Friday through the weekend.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 3.26 inches since January 1.