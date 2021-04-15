March continues record-breaking heat globally

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warmer-than-normal trend officially continued, with March becoming the third-consecutive month to break heat records globally. This trend is also setting 2021 up to possibly be another record-setting year.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, “March ended as the world’s eighth-warmest March in 142 years of record-keeping. Moreover, the year to date tied for ninth-warmest YTD record for the planet.”

March 2021 Global Numbers:

When averaging highs and lows across the globe, March ran 1.53 degrees above the average, with temperatures reaching 56.43 degrees.

This trend of abnormally warm March has quite a history. “March 2021 was the 45th consecutive March and the 435th consecutive month with temperatures above the average,” according to NOAA.

Year to Date:

Global temperatures so far this year are also running near record-breaking status. With the global temperature, over land and sea, 2021 is running 1.37 degrees above the average. This currently ties 2007 as the ninth-warmest year to date on record.

With this warming trend, it also shows to be impacting the amount of snow cover in the Northern hemisphere. Snow cover for March was the 12th smallest on record. Across North America, snow cover was the ninth smallest on record for March.