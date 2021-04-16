Storm chances return to Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front will stall over Central Florida, bringing continued rain and storm chances through the middle of next week.

Scattered showers and storms begin to develop Friday morning and increase in coverage through the afternoon.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Highs in the Orlando area will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

Scattered storms will be around Saturday, especially north of Orlando. Widespread rain returns to the picture late Sunday and continues in waves through Wednesday.

The unsettled pattern at this point looks to take a break for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 launch Thursday morning.

Ad

Expected rain from Friday through Wednesday

Through Wednesday, a widespread 2-4 inches of rain is possible across Central Florida.

Isolated higher amounts will be possible.