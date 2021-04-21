Week-long rain ending just in time for Earth Day celebrations 🌎🎉

ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve heard the old saying“timing is everything,” right? ⏳⏲

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. Happy Earth Day!

That saying certainly rings true this week as a front brought LOTS of rain and storms to most of Central Florida.

JUST IN TIME, it moved out for the Crew-2 launch.

For SEVERAL days, we watched that front as it just could NOT make up its mind!

I mean, this was one confused weather system. Or maybe it just liked a certain dance we all know. Lol. 🤣😏

I said it on the News 6 Morning News the other day. This front reminded me of the song “Cha-Cha Slide.”

You know how it goes. “Slide to the left. Slide to the right. Criss Cross. Criss Cross. Cha cha real smooth.”

I don’t know if the front did much criss crossing, but it sure did A LOT of sliding!

We had several days of rain and storms as the front SLID to the south and then SLID to the north.

This front even brought an EF1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph to Ocala in Marion county. We did get some much-needed rain.

Finally, we are clearing out behind that crazy dancing front.

Did we start the “Wet Season” early?

Hey Insiders, it’s Meteorologist Candace Campos. How much better does your lawn look this week? I’m even starting to see mushrooms popping up in my grass. Let me know!

With all this rain over the past week, some might be wondering if this means Central Florida’s “rainy season” has started.

The short answer is no, as this week-long rain event was an anomaly and not because of sea-breeze-driven storms.

📜This week in weather history: Earth Day’s a 70s baby! 🌎

Hey there everyone! It's Meteorologist Samara Cokinos here "Kung Fu Fighting" my way through my second cup of coffee. I'm going to have that song stuck in my head all day. Anyway, we're talking all about Earth Day. Did you know this movement to save the planet has been around since the 70s? Before you go searching for those bell-bottoms or platform shoes, check out how this groovy idea turned into a global movement in a matter of 50 years!

Happy Earth (Birth) Day 🌎🎂

Happy Earth Day! It’s Meteorologist Tom Sorrells here. I just LOVE this day. I love it because it is Earth Day, but I really love it because it is also my birthday. I have made much of my day and Earth Day being on the same over the years. But then, Meteorologist Candace Campos had her first child on April 22. Suddenly it was not just MY day. And I could not be happier about it!

Way back in 1970, Saturday, April 22, was selected as the first "Earth Day." It is designed to be a day when focus can be placed on what is happening with the Earth, what issues are we facing, and how can we make it better.