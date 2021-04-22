After days of record rain, Central Florida will get its sunshine back.

Wednesday night, a secondary cold front will slide into Central Florida. This front will be fairly weak in that it will not produce any showers or storms.

It will bring in drier air, a cooler day, and some wind.

Look for a daytime high Thursday of 78. The wind will be pushing from the northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

By Friday the winds will calm, the sun keeps shining and Central Florida leaves the highs in the 70s behind. Friday, the Orlando area will warm to a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday, temperatures will hit a high of 87 with a 30% chance of showers. Sunday, Central Florida will stay above normal with a high of 85 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

All next week, the highs look to be just above normal in the mid to upper 80s.