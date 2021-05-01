Warm Saturday before hottest stretch of the season arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – May is that time of transition from the dry season to the wet season that sees daily storms and sweltering humidity. While those routine, afternoon sea breeze storms tend to kick in later in the month, we’ll get a preview of the relentless summer heat next week.

A weak cold front moving through will supply Central Florida with slightly, emphasis on the slightly, cooler air Saturday. Coastal areas will feel the “coolest” as the wind blows off the Atlantic. Highs along the coast top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Inland it will be a little warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

A better chance for a few late-day storms returns Sunday before dry and hot weather make an appearance.

Future radar Sunday

Temperatures will surge into the low-to-mid 90s Monday through Wednesday with another hot day coming Thursday before a late-season cold front cools us off to close out the work week. With the humidity, it will feel more the like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

Temperature and heat index

Beach forecast: