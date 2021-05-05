Record heat for 3 Central Florida cities

Three Central Florida cities hit record heat today after a stretch of 90 degree days with real feel temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Leesburg officially hit 94 degrees replacing the old 2009 record of 92.

Melbourne and Sanford both officially hit 94 degrees this afternoon. While Sanford tied the 1956 record, Melbourne beat the 1948 record of 93 degrees. Orlando did not make it to record heat but was close at 93 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average for this date.

Heat soars to the mid-90s ahead of a cold front set to pass by Thursday afternoon

The surge of hot weather happened ahead of a cold front that’s expected to pass through Thursday afternoon-evening, sparking storms ahead of it.

Heat soars ahead of late-season cold front set to pass by Thursday afternoon.

Isolated severe storms could pop up and linger through part of the evening Thursday.

Once the front is clear, gorgeous weather returns just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.