Will temperatures reach the 90s in Central Florida on Mother’s Day?

For Mother’s Day, we will still be dry.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday night, the low will drop to 64 degrees in Orlando.

For Saturday the cool air will be here through mid-day. Look for an afternoon high of 86 degrees in Orlando. That will be just below the normal for this time of year.

For Mother’s Day, we will still be dry. The temperature will be on the rise. The high Sunday afternoon will hit 90 degrees.

There will be a collision of the sea breezes by about 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. I believe the air will still be too dry in Orlando for any big showers to develop.

So the bottom line for Mother’s Day, expect sunshine, a warmer day, and no rain.

All next week we climb to daytime highs in the low to mid-90s and we will have rain chances building through the week.

So embrace this cool, dry air while we have it. The Summer heat is coming right back.