Windy Saturday, dangerous beach weekend coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wind will be the lone hiccup inland to an otherwise comfortable Saturday. Highs Saturday climb into the low-to-mid 80s with afternoon clouds building. Along the coast, a few coastal showers will be possible with the breeze off of the Atlantic.

Future radar

Wind gusts at times could top 25 mph, especially along the coast. With a few extra clouds and a couple of coastal showers, highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s closer to the coast.

Wind gust forecast

It will continue to be breezy Sunday, but also comfortably warm with low humidity. Highs Sunday will once again be in the low-to-mid 80s with a little more sunshine to be had.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

The rip current threat will be extremely high this weekend and the surf will be rough due to a strong northeast wind. Use extra caution if you plan on entering the ocean.