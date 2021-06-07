Hurricane center keeps tabs on potential system in Caribbean

An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a potential system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC said Monday that a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to form into a low pressure system by the end of the week.

Further development is possible as the system moves northwest toward Central America. The hurricane center said there’s a 20% chance of the system forming into at least a tropical depression during the next five days.

Central Florida remains in the clear of any tropical concerns as of now.

In June, the majority of named storms form in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

The next named storm will be called Bill.

Tropical Storm Ana formed last month but did not pose a threat to Florida.