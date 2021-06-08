Isolated storms possible but rain chances slim overall in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in Central Florida, with highs near 90 degrees.

A big ridge of high pressure over Bermuda is now draped north of the area, continuing a strong onshore flow, with winds around 10-15 mph.

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

Rain chances are about 20% west of I-95, with even lower chances along the immediate coastline.

Ad

Any shower activity should end around sunset. Then, it will be dry for the rest of the overnight.

Lows will gradually cool into the upper 60s to low 70s, with mid-70s for some coastal communities.

Through this weekend, rain chances will remain low at 20-30% as highs climb into the mid-90s.

Our next best shot of rain is Sunday as the large ridge begins to break down, leading to storms favoring the eastern part of Central Florida. Long range models show coverage increasing to 50-60% early next week.

Isolated thunderstorms possible in Central Florida

TRACKING THE TROPICS

An area of low pressure is still expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday or Thursday.

Some gradual development will be possible thereafter while the system slowly moves toward Central America.

The National Hurricane Center has given this area a 30% chance of tropical formation through the next five days.

Regardless of development, this system could produce heavy rainfall across northern Colombia and Honduras later this week and into the weekend.