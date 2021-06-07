After much-needed rainfall, Winter Springs lifts some lawn-watering restrictions

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs residents and business owners can begin watering their lawns and gardens two days a week after city officials lifted the once-a-week restrictions.

According to an update Monday from the city, the rain during the past week and water conservation efforts have helped the city’s shortage.

“Thanks to the rain we have been receiving and the efforts of our residents conserving water, Winter Springs is no longer under the once-a-week watering restriction. Residents can go back to our regular daylight saving time water schedule. The watering rules will continue to be strictly enforced,” an email from the city read.

After a historically dry May, Deputy Mayor Ted Johnson signed a declaration of emergency aimed at granting the city manager the power to restrict the use of potable water for irrigation. Lawn and garden watering restrictions were put in place more than a week ago with the possibility of extending through June.

After more than a week of restrictions, the city said residents are still under strict watering rules but can now utilize irrigation two days a week.

As of June 7, these are the latest restrictions in place:

Odd-numbered addresses or no addresses water on Wednesday and Saturday.

Even-numbered addresses water on Thursday and Sunday.

Non-residential properties water on Tuesday and Friday.

No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on any day

Nonresidential customers can water only on Tuesday and Friday.

Water only when needed.

Water for no more than one hour per zone.

Restrictions apply to private wells and pumps, ground or surface water, and water from public and private utilities.

