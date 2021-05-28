Winter Springs to consider restricting water usage amid shortage concerns

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs city council set to discuss taking action amid concerns of a water shortage.

Deputy Mayor Ted Johnson signed a declaration of emergency Friday aimed at granting the city manager the power to restrict the use of potable water for irrigation. In other words, the order looks to prevent people from watering their lawns and gardens with water that is suitable for drinking.

“The City of Winter Springs temporary potable water shortage condition that may have the potential to pose an immediate threat to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens,” the declaration reads.

[TRENDING: Why a son was ticketed for accidentally running over his dad | Residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

Ad

The order states that a water supply status report shows conditions exist that have the potential to endanger the “quantity, availability and transmission” of drinking water.

According to that water status report, the average rainfall for the month of May is 3 1/2 inches, but the city has only received .36 inches. The city manager plans to reduce irrigation days from twice per week to once per week in an attempt to conserve potable water, according to the report, It states the policy would stay in place until normal rainfall returns

The emergency declaration will now go to the city council in a special meeting which is set to take place on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

If the city council decides to accept the declaration, it will take effect immediately.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.