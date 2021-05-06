Winter Springs police seize opioids, guns, money during drug trafficking arrest

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Opioids, thousands of dollars and nearly two dozen guns were taken off the streets by Winter Springs police Monday.

Police said they had received complaints for months of drug sales at a home at 1129 Arbor Glen Circle. On Monday, investigators said they executed a search warrant on the home.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

During the search, police arrested 36-year-old Carl Justin Lewis VanSyckle.

Ad

Investigators said they found large quantities of oxycodone, oxycontin, and morphine, as well cocaine and Alprazolam, which is also sold under the brand name Xanax.

Officers also seized more than $51,000 and 20 guns, records show.

Police: Guns seized from drug bust at 1129 Arbor Glen Circle in Winter Springs (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VanSyckle faces charges of armed trafficking of opioids, armed trafficking of oxycodon, possession of opioids with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of Alprazolam without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment.