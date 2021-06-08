Tropics watch: Eyes on the Caribbean for potential development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean that is expected to become an area of low pressure that could further develop.

A low pressure system could develop over the next two days, bringing heavy rain to Central America. It’s not forecast to impact Central Florida.

[RELATED: 2021 Hurricane Season storm names]

The NHC says if the area of low pressure forms, it has a 30% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bill.

[TRENDING: Amazon Sidewalk launches, sharing your internet | Fastly causes widespread internet outage | Man wanted in slaying shoots himself in store]

Ad

In June, the majority of named storms form in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Ana formed last month but did not pose a threat to Florida.