Tropics watch: Disturbance could form in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – An area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Slow development of the system is possible as it drifts northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the area has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bill.

In June, the majority of named storms form in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Ana formed last month but did not pose a threat to Florida.

