LIVE RADAR: Scattered thunderstorms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled pattern across Central Florida that will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, especially late in the afternoon.

We won’t quite see as much rain and storms as the last couple of days, with a 40% coverage expected.

Rain chances dip to 30% for Friday and Saturday before jumping back to 40% on Father’s Day.

Highs will be near 90 on Thursday. The average high on this date in Orlando is 91 degrees.

The forecast calls for highs in the low to mid-90s through Father’s Day weekend.

Orlando officially received 0.11 inches of rain on Wednesday, and the city’s rain deficit stands at 5.10 inches in 2021.

Tropical moisture pours into Central Florida

Tracking the tropics

A broad low pressure area located over the eastern portion of the Bay of Campeche is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This system will move little on Thursday morning, and not much development is expected during that time due to interaction with land and unfavorable upper-level winds.

However, the low should begin to move north by the afternoon, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form by Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

There’s an 80% of tropical development in the next two days and a 90% chance within five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

