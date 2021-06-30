Tracking the tropics: 70% chance system develops in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – All eyes are on the tropics.

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. This system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that continues to show some signs of organization.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwest at about 20 mph.

Computer models show the disturbance tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s projected path is very uncertain as of now.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be Elsa, Fred and Grace.

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Significant development of this system is unlikely while it moves quickly west to west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph, passing through the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday and then across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea later this week.

Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days.

The NHC says it has a 10% chance to develop in the coming days.