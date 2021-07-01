TRACK, MODELS, UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa on projected path to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the Atlantic and is on a projected path toward Florida, a portion of which is in the cone of uncertainty.

As of early Thursday, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts, and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles from the center of Elsa, which was moving west at 25 mph. An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Elsa, the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo, which formed on July 6, is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

The storm is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum totals of 8 inches inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

It’s unclear how Elsa will track after Saturday, although Florida is in her sights -- as of now.