LIVE RADAR: More rain expected in Central Florida over Fourth of July weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s summertime in Florida.

We are pinpointing the west coast sea breeze as it pushes showers and storms from west to east across Central Florida on Friday, the opposite of what we’ve seen the past several days. This means the beaches will be wet into the afternoon hours.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain Friday afternoon, with rain chances continuing at 60% Saturday and 50% Sunday. Most of the rain should taper off just in time for the Fourth of July fireworks, but the timing is always dicey.

Expect rain chances to be 50-60% every day next week. We will be pinpointing the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa, as our forecast depends on the exact track the weather system ends up taking next week.

High temperatures will be below average through the weekend and next week, only reaching the upper 80s. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 92. The record high on this date is 101, set in 1998.

Orlando received 0.13 inches of rain on Thursday, putting the city’s deficit at 3.84 inches since the first of the year.

