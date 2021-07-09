More sea breeze storms to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be back to our typical sea breeze storms through the weekend.

Expect high temperatures in Orlando in the low 90s through Sunday. The average high for this time of year is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1933.

Rain chances stand at 60% from Friday through Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.77 inches since the first of the year.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to gain strength as she rides along the eastern seaboard on a path toward Boston.

We are not pinpointing anything else in the tropics right now.