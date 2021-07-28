Rain, storms to move from west to east across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more sea breeze storms Wednesday in Central Florida.

Some storms could have heavy downpours that linger into the night, possibly leading to some localized flooding.

We also have the threat for frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

If you’re at our beaches, there is a moderate risk of rip currents.

Rain chances will be up to 50% Wednesday and Thursday and 40% from Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for the next several days. It will feel close to the triple digits for the next several days, however.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high for yesterday is 101, set in 1936.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.02 inches in 2021.

We are currently not pinpointing anything in the tropics.

