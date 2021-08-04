More rain possible but not as hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Light to moderate rain continues to move onshore from the Gulf, shifting eastward, and may produce some light rain, mainly through Lake county and toward the I-4 corridor through daybreak. Otherwise, rain chances remain rather low through the first half of Wednesday in Central Florida.

A stalled front to the north and a high to our south, will keep plenty of low-level moisture in place.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools]

A very moist airmass should again lead to scattered to numerous showers and storms across the area. The one limiting factor will be the cloud cover, which may remain persistent over some locations and limit daytime heating.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s over much of the area.

More rain coming to Central Florida

Within some storms we could still see wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour and frequent lightning strikes. A more likely threat will be torrential downpours producing minor flooding, with localized totals of 2-4 inches possible with any slower moving storms.

Ad

Rain chances will gradually decrease into the evening, with lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will gradually trend down with a more seasonal setup and a coverage at 40-50%.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.