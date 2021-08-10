Back-to-school forecast: 100-degree heat index, storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – As many Central Florida students head back to school on Tuesday, the weather story is all about the heat and storms.

Expect high temperatures in the Orlando area to soar into the low to mid-90s, with a “feels like” temperature near 100. The normal high on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1917.

That trend will continue for the next several days, with rain chances remaining high.

There will be a 50% coverage of rain Tuesday across the region.

Orlando’s rain deficit for 2021 stands at 3.78 inches.

Afternoon storms expected in Central Florida

Tracking the tropics

Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands Monday evening for what could soon become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season as the system treks on a projected path toward Florida.

Forecasters believe the disturbance, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could become Tropical Storm Fred. It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm -- Hurricane Elsa -- formed.

The system could impact Central Florida this weekend.