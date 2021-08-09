Rainbow clouds? Here’s what caused that rare sight in the Florida sky

Clouds in Central Florida put on a show Sunday.

Many people in Brevard County posted photos to social media showing off cool-looking rainbow clouds.

But what are they really?

According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, they are called cloud iridescence.

Rainbow cloud (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

“This is rare,” Bridges said. “Several factors need to be in place in order for this to happen. The recipe for iridescence: very thin clouds with lots of water droplets that happen to be the same size. Then the sun’s rays must pass through only a few droplets at a time. This usually happens as clouds are just developing. That’s what happened when these photos were taken.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on its SciJinks website, “Cloud iridescence usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds. Iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction – a phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun’s light.”

To learn more about rainbow clouds, click here.