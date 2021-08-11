Tropical Storm Fred increases weekend rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing plenty of tropical moisture headed our way for the weekend, all thanks to Tropical Storm Fred.

Rain chances in Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday will be based on the sea breezes and not the tropics, however.

We will have a 50% coverage of rain Wednesday and a 40% coverage of rain Thursday as storms fire up and linger into the evening.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s but they will feel more like 100-plus degrees before the heaviest rain rolls in. The average high on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1917.

Expect rain chances up to 80% by Saturday as Fred moves closer to Florida. In fact, the latest cone includes all of Central Florida.

Orlando’s rain deficit this year stands at 4.05 inches.