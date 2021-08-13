Hurricane center now keeping tabs on Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven

Partly Cloudy icon
With all eyes on Fred over the past several days, it’s time to also pay attention to Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven in the central Atlantic.

The disturbance, located Friday morning east of the Lesser Antilles, has an 80% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center, which will begin issuing advisories about the system at 11 a.m.

The NHC created the Potential Tropical Cyclone designation so it can alert residents who may be affected systems expected to become tropical depressions, storms or hurricanes.

The next named storm will be called Grace.

PTC 7 is forecast to spin toward Puerto Rico, but it’s exact path is not known.

Computer models vary on the system’s future track, with some taking it to the East Coast of the United States and others having it dip south of Cuba.

The next names of the 2021 storm season, after Grace, will be Henri and Ida.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.

