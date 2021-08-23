Here’s what’s brewing in the tropics after Henri

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Henri is expected to continue drenching the Northeast as it moves slowly east from upstate New York through Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says another 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected Monday, and flood watches stretch from southeastern Pennsylvania to parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Henri was a hurricane at one point before it made landfall in Rhode Island. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now a depression.

More than 140,000 homes lost power at the height of the storm and several areas reported major flooding.

Meanwhile, disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is associated with a broad area of low pressure.

Little, if any, development is expected over the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however, is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

Rain chances increase in Central Florida

The hurricane center says it has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Also, a broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea later this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

It also has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Ida and Julian.

