Rain chances increase in Central Florida as suffocating heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be a little higher Monday across Central Florida as moisture increases in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain, with high temperatures in the mid-90s. The record high on this date is 99, set in 1915.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.22 inches in 2021.

Rain chances increase in Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

Henri is bringing flooding rain to the Northeast.

Meanwhile, disorganized shower activity over the eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is associated with a broad area of low pressure.

Little, if any, development is expected over the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however, is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

The hurricane center says it has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Also, a broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea late this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

It also has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Ida and Julian.

Hurricane season runs through November.

