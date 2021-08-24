ORLANDO, Fla. – Yep, it’s still August. In Florida.

Heat and storms will once again rule the day.

[TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Woman found dead in ‘suspicious fire | Trees slice through Orlando homes]

We will be pinpointing temperatures close to the average for the next several days and into the weekend.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. Expect a high temperature of 92 in Orlando on Tuesday, with a 40% coverage of rain. The record high temperature is 99, set in 1915.

Ad

It did not rain Monday in Orlando, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 5.46 inches.

More rain, more heat in Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

Late August in Florida also means the tropics are usually poppin’. And they are.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic, more than 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Little development is expected during the next day or two due to marginally conducive ocean temperatures and strong upper-level winds.

Afterward, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves northwest to north at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 50% chance of the system to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form into a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week.

Ad

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwest to northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

It has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, about 500 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

This activity has become a bit better organized and some additional development is possible over the next several days while the system moves west to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The NHC says it has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

The next three named storms will be called Ida, Julian and Kate.

Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10 and runs until Dec. 1.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.