Starting off soggy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered storms will be around Saturday, especially for the first part of the day as more tropical moisture is pulled in from Ida. Ida continues to track toward Louisiana, but will drag moisture across the Florida Peninsula helping to get downpours and storms started.

As Ida moves through the Central Gulf of Mexico, drier air will return to Central Florida lowering rain chances a bit Saturday evening and Sunday. Other than a stray downpour, the races at Daytona International Speedway Saturday look mainly dry, especially in the evening. Highs Saturday will top out around degrees with Sunday topping out in the lower 90s.

Sunday, the best chance for a few downpours will be along the coast early and inland later in the day.

Beach forecast:

Expect clouds and rounds of downpours and storms for the first half of the day. A stray shower is possible in the evening, but most will be dry. There will be a moderate-to-high risk for rip currents over the weekend.

Tropical Update:

Ida is expected to strengthen, likely rapidly as it moves towards Louisiana. For the latest updates and forecast track click here. Three other disturbances have been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Click here for the latest on those disturbances.