Crazy videos show flooded New York City subways, streets

New York City officials warned people to stay inside Wednesday as the remnants of Ida moved through with heavy rain.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority strongly encouraged New Yorkers to avoid traveling, saying train service was extremely limited, if not suspended, because of the rain and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Wednesday night, saying it only was the second time they had ever issued such a warning and the first time they had issued it in the city.

Videos posted to social media show rainwater pouring into the subway system as riders stand waiting for trains to come by the flooded stations.

The flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory into Thursday morning. The Department of Buildings also ordered construction crews to secure their equipment.

CBS2′s Ali Bauman reported there was many roads were flooded Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Video posted to Twitter shows water flooding into a city bus as passengers stood on the seats while the driver got them through a flooded road.

Even the Newark airport flooded.

Video shows water on the ground floor as travelers look down from above.