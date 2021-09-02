Partly Cloudy icon
Crazy videos show flooded New York City subways, streets

National Weather Service issued flash flood warning for area

CBS News

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Weather news, Hurricane Ida, NYC, New York City, Queens, Newark, Flooding
Rain pours into New York City subway
New York City officials warned people to stay inside Wednesday as the remnants of Ida moved through with heavy rain.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority strongly encouraged New Yorkers to avoid traveling, saying train service was extremely limited, if not suspended, because of the rain and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Wednesday night, saying it only was the second time they had ever issued such a warning and the first time they had issued it in the city.

Videos posted to social media show rainwater pouring into the subway system as riders stand waiting for trains to come by the flooded stations.

New York City subway takes on rainwater from Ida
The flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory into Thursday morning. The Department of Buildings also ordered construction crews to secure their equipment.

CBS2′s Ali Bauman reported there was many roads were flooded Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Video posted to Twitter shows water flooding into a city bus as passengers stood on the seats while the driver got them through a flooded road.

Bus takes on water driving through streets in Queens
Even the Newark airport flooded.

Video shows water on the ground floor as travelers look down from above.

Newark airport's ground floor floods
