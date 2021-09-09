LIVE RADAR: Mindy brings rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances for the next couple of days as what is now Topical Depression Mindy continues to push through Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Thursday and a 70% coverage of rain Friday in the Orlando area.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 90. The record high in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1921.

Officially, Orlando received 1.75 inches of rain Wednesday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 4.63.

TS Mindy brings more rain to Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

In addition to Tropical Depression Mindy moving across North Florida, the National Hurricane Center is watching three other systems a day before the peak of hurricane season.

Larry is a Category 2 hurricane spinning east of Bermuda.

As of early Thursday, Larry was 240 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with sustained winds of 100 mph and was heading north-northwest at 16 mph.

The NHC’s official cone shows Larry weakening in the coming days and moving away from the United States. Larry will continue to increase the rip current risk at Central Florida beaches, however.

Meanwhile, the northern portion of a tropical wave over the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support some gradual development of the system before it moves into mainland Mexico early next week.

The NHC said the wave has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

And a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Saturday.

The wave could become a tropical depression early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

It has a 50% chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The next named storm will be called Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.