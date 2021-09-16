Tropics Tracker: 2 more named storms possible this week

ORLANDO, Fla – The 2021 season is again quickly running out of names. Over the next several days into early next week, two more names may be crossed off the list.

Of the three systems that have the potential to develop in the Atlantic, most will have no direct impact on Florida, but there is one to at least pay a little attention to down the road.

The area of disturbed weather off of the southeast coast of the U.S. has a high chance for development as it moves up the East Coast and away from Florida. This system could have implications on how close another system in the Atlantic gets to the U.S.

Currently designated as Invest 95, an area of investigation in the Atlantic, this tropical wave will try and develop as it approaches the Caribbean islands into next week. This is area to keep in the back of our minds but nothing to stress over at this point.

If this system stays weak prior to arriving in the Lesser Antilles, it will have a hard time getting stronger as it encounters wind shear. There are big questions as to how strong this disturbance could even get. Large scale sinking air, something detrimental to tropical development, will also have a negative impact on the system.

There are also questions as to the systems final path due to the presences of the aforementioned disturbance off of the southeast U.S. Invest 95 is currently being steered west by a strong area of high pressure.

As the disturbance near the U.S. moves north into that area of high pressure, the high will weaken. If that high weakens enough, it will help to steer Invest 95 further north, increasing the likelihood of missing the U.S.

There is still a lot to watch and iron out in the coming week to 10 days but even though there is a lot swirling in the Atlantic, most are not a threat to the Sunshine State.