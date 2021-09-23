CONE, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical depression expected to become major hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall has arrived, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and lower rain chances to Central Florida, but all eyes are still on the tropics.

Hurricane season runs through November, so there’s still a long way to go.

The focus of the tropics is on Tropical Depression 18, which will likely strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane before moving just north of the Lesser Antilles sometime next week.

TD 18 early Thursday was about 1,860 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west at 15 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

Most computer models show the system trekking generally west before taking a turn to the north and avoiding Florida, but its exact path is unclear.

Meanwhile, what’s left of Tropical Storm Peter continues to fizzle out just north of Puerto Rico.

Rose, meantime, has weakened from a tropical storm to a remnant low, and will stay out to sea.

Elsewhere, a gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is about 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores.

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally south over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.

It has a 60% chance of developing, but it won’t impact Florida.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.