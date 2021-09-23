Rain, rain (finally) goes away. Take a sneak-peek at your weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that is bringing drier air to Central Florida.

Expect a high of 90 Thursday in Orlando, with rain chances at 20%. The average high on this date in Orlando is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1919.

We will see a few additional clouds here and there behind the front, but a good mix of sunshine can be expected for the next several days.

Expect a high in the upper 80s through the weekend, with a 20% chance of rain Friday through Monday.

Orlando’s rain deficit for the year stands at 5.59 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

What is left of Tropical Storm Peter continues to fizzle out just north of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Depression Rose is also weakening and will stay out to sea.

Tropical Depression 18 will likely strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane before moving just north of the Lesser Antilles sometime next week.

Most computer models show the system taking a turn to the north and avoiding Florida, but its exact path is unclear.

Elsewhere, a gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is about 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores.

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally south over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.

It has a 60% chance of developing, but it won’t impact Florida.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.