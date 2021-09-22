Here’s where to celebrate Oktoberfest across Central Florida

FILE - In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this years first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

It’s now officially fall. And while that doesn’t mean cooler temperatures in Florida, it does mean an annual celebration is on the horizon.

It’s time to start thinking about Oktoberfest and how you’re going to celebrate.

While the world’s largest beer fest takes place in Munich, Germany for more than two weeks from mid-September to the first Sunday in October, many places around Central Florida will host their own weekend events during that same time.

Here’s where you can enjoy beer around your area and pretend you’re in Germany celebrating with more than six million people who attend from around the world.

Oviedo Oktoberfest – Sept. 23-25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Head to Oviedo this weekend to enjoy German food, beer and entertainment under the Biergarten style tents.

Taptoberfest – Sept. 24-26

Starting Friday in Palm Coast, you can take part in Oktoberfest activities at The Brass Tap. Enjoy draft beer, pretzels and beer cheese, bratwursts and more along with live music.

Brütoberfest – Oct. 2, 5 p.m.

The fifth annual beer fest in Tavares is taking place at Brü Tap House. The brewery says on its event page, great breweries are onboard and Shine and the Shakers will be playing their tunes.

World Equestrian Center Oktoberfest – Oct. 2, noon to 8 p.m.

The World Equestrian Center in Ocala is hosting a day of German-themed fun. There will be food live music by the Swinging Bavarians, beer and games.

World of Beer Orlando – Oct. 1, 6 p.m. to midnight and Oct. 2, starting at 3 p.m.

World of Beer Orlando wants you to dust off your lederhosen and head to downtown Orlando to take part in its WOBtoberfest. Its beer hall will have Bavarian folk music and cuisine, chicken dance offs, stein hoisting competition, pretzel eating contest and plenty of beer to drink.

Hollerbach’s Octoberfest – Oct. 8, 6 p.m.

Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café will host its annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 at the Sanford Civic Center. The event will feature German food, beer, music, dancing, folk costumes and more.

Avalon Park – Oct. 8, 5 to 10 p.m.

Head to Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 10 p.m. to celebrate October with a family-fun event offering a beer garden, community performances and a free bounce park.

Orlando German Club – Oct. 23 and 30, noon to 10 p.m.

The Orlando German Club is hosting its annual Oktoberfest on two days in October. From noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, you can head to the German American Society of Central Florida in Casselberry for “classic Oompah music, glorious German beer and as much Schnitzel as they can eat. All of our fests are set in a traditional “Biergarten” atmosphere, just like Munich does it. "

Celebration – Oct. 22-23

For two days, Celebration Town Center transforms for its Fall Festival known as Oktoberfest. On Friday, there will be traditional music, an interactive live show and yodeling. Saturday will feature “Rocktoberfest” with Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists taking the stage. There will also be scheduled leaves falling at 7, 8 and 9 p.m., hayrides and dancing along with free parking and admission.

And if an Oktoberfest festival isn’t your thing, there are plenty of German restaurants in the area to try including, Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café, Epcot’s Biergarten, Barley & Vine Biergarten, Backhaus Orlando and German Grill Restaurant.