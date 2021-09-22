Fire in Brevard County destroys mobile home

COCOA, Fla. – Smoke and flames poured through the roof of a mobile home in Cocoa on Wednesday morning.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the flames at 11:31 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show the fire burning holes through the walls of the home as well.

Fire in 300 block of Robyn Street in Cocoa (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Two people got out of the home at 388 Robyn St. safely. The Red Cross is helping them after the fire.

Crews said the cause of the fire is under investigation.