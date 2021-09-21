Brevard school board to debate whether to extend or end mask mandate

Brevard County Public Schools will revisit its policy on face coverings at a board meeting on Tuesday.

School board members can either vote to extend the mandate or due to lower reported COVID-19 numbers, let the mandate expire or vote to end it immediately.

‘’It does look as though we have been able to turn things in the right direction,’’ board chair Misty Belford said.

Belford was the swing vote at two previous board meetings on face coverings in schools.

On Aug.10, Belford voted against a mandate, she said because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates.

Three weeks later, after the governor was challenged in court, and after the district reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Belford changed her vote.

‘’If I can have a week or two weeks to break the cycle in our schools, I’ll take it,’’ Belford told News 6 after voting for the mandate.

When the board approved the mask mandate, the district reported 500 cases.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s discussion, the newly reported numbers are low for this school year, 85 cases.

‘’I can’t, unfortunately, tell you how I’m going to vote because that would be a violation of Sunshine [laws]. What I will tell you is that we are seeing a decline in cases but we are certainly not out of the woods yet,’’ Belford said

The school board meeting starts at 5:30. on Tuesday.