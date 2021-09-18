Cloudy icon
Local News

Man, 39, fatally hit overnight in Brevard County, troopers say

Crash happened on SR-3 just north of Gator Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Brevard County
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally hit early Saturday by a pickup truck in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 39-year-old man was walking along State Road 3 just north of Gator Drive when he was hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said the truck driver, a 25-year-old Cocoa man, was not impaired during the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

