Man, 39, fatally hit overnight in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally hit early Saturday by a pickup truck in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 39-year-old man was walking along State Road 3 just north of Gator Drive when he was hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said the truck driver, a 25-year-old Cocoa man, was not impaired during the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.