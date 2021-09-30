Partly Cloudy icon
CONES, MODELS, MORE: Sam, Victor swirl in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam bringing strong rip currents to Central Florida

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are still very active.

Sam is still a major hurricane as it moves north of Puerto Rico and stays out to sea.

Sam will be about 1,000 miles away from our coast, but that is close enough to create strong rip currents at Central Florida beaches through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Victor is a newly formed tropical storm south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far from the coast of Africa.

Computer models show it tracking north, too, into the open Atlantic.

Elsewhere, shower activity associated with a trough of low pressure over the tropical Atlantic, about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, has become limited.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive over the next few days, so significant development of this system is no longer anticipated.

The next named storm will be Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

