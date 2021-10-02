Rain chances creep back into the picture this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a week or so of dry weather, slight rain chances return to Central Florida for the weekend. A steady breeze from the Atlantic will help to generate a few showers and storms Saturday morning and gradually force them inland. The highest rain chances will occur closer to the coast.

Still, most of Central Florida will be breezy and dry, but the on the lookout for a quick-hitting downpour or storm.

Sunday will feature more of the same with slight rain chances in the mix. Rain chances gradually increase through the middle of next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday top out in the upper 80s to around 90.

Beach forecast:

There is a high risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches. Click here for the multiple beach hazards that will impact Florida beaches through the weekend.

Tropical update:

Sam and Victor continue to churn safely in the Atlantic. No new development is expected in the tropics over the next five days. Hurricane season runs through November.