Stormy evening, night expected across Central Florida

Some high school football games could be impacted by heavy rain, lightning

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Future radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sea breeze thunderstorms will ignite late in the afternoon and continue late into the evening. After a mainly dry but cloudy start, storm chances go on the increase for the second half of the day. The highest chance for storms will be along and east of Interstate 4. A few storms may be severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Highs Friday will top out around 90 degrees.

As a system moves in from the west, a secondary round of rain and storms will likely develop late in the evening. Rain chances will gradually drop by Saturday afternoon, but a few stray storms will still be possible through the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Only a stray shower or storm is possible Sunday, but most will be dry.

Tropics update:

Most of the Atlantic remains quiet. An area off the Carolina coast has a low chance for development.

