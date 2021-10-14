Coolest air in 6 months arrives in Central Florida this weekend. Find out how low temps will go

ORLANDO, Fla. – Find your jacket and pumpkin and spice, yeah!

The first big cold front of the season arrives Sunday morning in the Sunshine State. Ahead of the front on Saturday, it will still be hot, with highs around 90.

[TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Cooler air, however, will start to trickle in north of Orlando as early as Sunday morning. The cooler, less-humid air starts to become more evident Sunday afternoon and, especially, Sunday evening.

Ad

Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s, with a few 70s sprinkled in northwest of Orlando. There will also be a stiff breeze Sunday at 10-20 mph as the front moves through.

Areas north of Orlando will likely wake up to temperatures in the 50s, with low 60s elsewhere Monday morning. The only exception will be along the coast as the influence of the warm Atlantic Ocean will keep those areas in the low 70s.

The temperatures will mark the coolest morning in the region since the second week of May.

Right on schedule, this cold front is also the one that will likely usher in the dry season, ending the daily sea breeze storms and starting, arguably, the best time to be outside in Central Florida.

Bring it on!