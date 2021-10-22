Early look: Here’s how the weather is trending for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s one of the best evenings of the year for the kids (and adults) and it’s even better if the weather is perfect on Halloween.

Last year was gorgeous, with an afternoon high in the mid-80s. For 2019, on the other hand, the candy was melting before you could eat it. So what’s the deal this year?

Early in the week leading up to Halloween, you will notice the humidity steadily increase. Late in the week, likely Thursday, things will change.

A cold front looks to push through Central Florida on Thursday or Friday, taking away the humidity that will surge back early in the week.

Halloween upper-air pattern

High pressure looks to build in from the front’s wake, helping to keep Central Florida dry and comfortable Halloween weekend.

At this point, more than a week out, expect temperatures to be comfortable. Average high temperatures for Halloween are in the low 80s and we should be right around that in the afternoon, give or take a few degrees.

Ad

With drier air being around, temperatures will likely quickly fall into the 70s for trick-or treat time on Sunday. If events in your neighborhood take place Saturday, expect it to be cool and dry in the evening.

There is a much better shot for Halloween weekend to be cooler-than-normal, rather than hotter.

This forecast will be updated with more exact numbers as Halloween gets closer and the timing of that cold front becomes more clear, but nothing appears to be too scary for Halloween weekend. Stay tuned!